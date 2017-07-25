Unexploded mortar found in Skidegate yard

A Skidegate resident made a surprising find when digging in the yard Monday morning — an old military mortar.

The unexploded mortar was turned in to the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment in a bucket, which meant the detachment building had to close for a number of hours so it could be handled safely.

Advised by the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit and officials at the Department of National Defence, the mortar was eventually found to be inert and of little risk to the public.

Queen Charlotte RCMP Constable Chris Kienzle reminds residents that the best way to handle anything that looks like an old military explosive is to leave it where it was found and call the RCMP, given the risk of moving any unexploded device without training.