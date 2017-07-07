UPDATED: Wildfire grows in Ashcroft, highways closed

Ashcroft Fire Rescue and the Ashcroft RCMP are on scene

A wildfire on the Ashcroft Reserve west of Ashcroft is spreading rapidly through the grassland, fanned by high winds.

At least one structure on the Ashcroft reserve is reported to have been destroyed and others damaged. Cattle have been moved from one property where a barn was threatened.

B.C. Wildfire Service estimates the fire to be 50 hectares in size, causing Highway 97C, Highway 97, and Highway 1 to close in both directions.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue and the Ashcroft RCMP are on scene, and aircrafts are circling the site – one dropping water over the ridge.

Internet service is down and many businesses, as well as the Ashcroft pool, have closed.

The fire is reported to be an extension of the blaze that broke out shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 just south of Ashcroft.