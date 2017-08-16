Vancouver Island actor proposes to Riverdale actress

Jameson Parker and Tiera Skovbye get engaged on the Kinsol Trestle near Shawnigan Lake.

There was plenty of buzz around the south end of the Cowichan Valley early this week as Shawnigan Lake actor Jameson Parker got engaged to Riverdale actress Tiera Skovbye, who plays Polly Cooper on the series.

She spread the good news on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 14, announcing that she and Parker had become engaged over the weekend, during a visit to Shawnigan Lake.

“This weekend was something out of a dream,” says her post. “The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I’m really hard to surprise).

“We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I’m over the moon happy.”

Parker posted on his own Facebook page about it as well, wryly noting Monday evening that “Apparently it was a slow news day in the entertainment world today …” since the story had appeared in People, USmagazine and more.