VIDEO: Inside a wildfire

Crews are battling more than 230 blazes, many of which remained uncontained

Ground and air crews are battling hundreds of out-of-control wildfires amid continuing hot, dry and often windy conditions that are making it a difficult struggle.

There are 230 active wildfires burning across the province, said Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

“It’s safe to say the majority of these fires are burning out of control,” he said.

The hardest-hit regions are the central and southern Interior. There are also a number of major blazes burning in northern B.C. but at this point they’re not posing as immediate a threat as the fires further south, he said.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared Friday after about dozens of new fires ignited and crews grappled with intense winds. The government said it would allow it to more easily coordinate a response to the crisis.