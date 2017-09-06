Warrant issued for woman accused of dragging dog

Melinda Harris failed to show up for her Alberta court appearence on Tuesday.

The courts in Strathmore, Alberta are confirming a warrant has been issued for the woman who was charged with dragging a dog behind a car on a highway east of Calgary, back in June.

Melinda Harris, who allegedly now lives in Mackenzie, B.C., failed to appear in court on Sept. 5.

RCMP in Strathmore were called to a report of a dog being dragged on a leash by a black Pontiac Vibe down Highway 1, on June 2.

Officers attended the area and discovered the vehicle with the critically injured dog still attached. According to RCMP, the animal had injuries consistent with being dragged. The driver of the car was not present.

The dog, a possible border collie cross, was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic; however the pup’s injuries were too extensive and it had to be euthanized, say police.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman, who was both the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

Harris was charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.