WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Those travelling on WestJet today should plan ahead, due to a “significant” IT outage impacting everything from reservations to check-ins.

The outage is affecting multiple systems including phone lines and booking flights online.

WestJet is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

More to come.

