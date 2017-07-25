Wildfire season costs B.C. $131 million

Gary Ellis sets up irrigation to protect his property from wildfire at 150 Mile House. The BC Cattlemen’s Association is working with the Cariboo Regional District to cut red tape for ranchers staying inside evacuated areas who are protecting their homes and livestock. (Troy Weil photo)

There are 154 fires burning across the province as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said that the province has spent $131 million fighting 377,000 hectares of burning across the province. The 2017 fire season has now cost the province over double the 10-year -average. It far exceeds the 2016 fire season costs, which as of July 25 sat at $79 million. It’s yet to beat 2015 however, which sat at $146 million as July 25.

There are 4,000 ground crew, including both firefighters and support staff, fighting fires. Of those, 1,000 come from out of province and 2,000 are forest industry contractors. They are supported by 180 aircraft.

The contractors, Skrepnek said, are often used for mop-up, allowing the BC Wildfire Service firefighters to focus on more active blazes.

Skrepnek noted that while “we’re not seeing the level of violent fire behaviour” they have in past days, there is still “a high degree of dryness.”

“Looking at sunny and dry across most of B.C,” he said. “The weather is really going to be a deciding factor as to how things will unfold.”

The province remains concerned over lighting and winds coming Wednesday and Thursday.

“Those are going to be a challenge,” Skrepnek said. “The key thing here is rain.”

He said that although some fire zones did receive rain over the weekend, it hasn’t made much of a dent in the overall dry conditions.

“With how dry things have been and given the fact that we’re not seeing any immediate rain in the forecast… things are rebounding back quite quickly,” Skrepnek said. “We’ve got a lot of summer ahead of us and no reprieve in sight.”

Emergency Management BC executive director Chris Duffy said that just over 19,000 people remain under evacuation in B.C. There are currently 36 evacuation orders and 42 evacuation alerts active.

The Red Cross has had 49,000 people register for assistance.

Duffy said that there are no total costs for how much emergency assistance has cost the province.

More to come.