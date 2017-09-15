Odds ‘n Sods: Port tidies up for fall

No one is talking up the mushroom season much, but it’s early yet, says Elaine Nyeholt. (Charles de Mille-Isles/Flickr)

By Elaine Nyeholt

A hush has fallen over the neighbourhood from 9 a.m. to recess. Ah, my other favourite month, September. The eagerness of the children soon tones down to “Ugh, I have to get up already?”

Teachers attempt to restore some order to the youngsters’ lives, with basic acceptable behaviour after a summer of freedom. One teacher told me it’s when the realization hits; the students have yet again forgotten everything they learned from May 1 on. Being young, they will remember after some prompting and move on to the current year’s work.

The old building just down from the Post Office is gone. That building had a café, Sears’ outlet, Sports Shop, Delinas’ accounting shop for a short while, and there were two apartments upstairs. Someone told me he remembers having a clam burger in the restaurant when he came here at 14. In recent years it became derelict and was quite dangerous. Thanks to O’Briens for buying it and cleaning it up, they seem to do a lot of that.

Another old home has been completely removed at 179 Bayview. That property has been reshaped and it’s fun to anticipate what will be done there. Ocean-view property needs a plan, and the owner is able with all his property experience. My tomcat brings home a dead (usually) mouse or rat almost daily from that direction. Thanks for entertaining my cats, Joe.

It just makes me want to prepare for fall with all this nice tidying up being done. People have begun bringing in a load of wood on the way home from fishing and mushroom picking, that’s a sure sign of fall. The mushroom season doesn’t seem to be major this year, no one is talking it up too much yet. But it is early. I bought paint for outside our home… that’s maybe a bit too optimistic, hoping for a sunny fall, but faith is needed to embark on projects here or nothing will get done.

Strong Start began on Sept 12. This year the program will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Parents or caregivers are required to attend with their children.

Rod and Gun have scheduled a Just for Fun Shoot on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The regular council meeting is on Monday, Sept 18 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Walker will be here at the clinic in Port on Sept. 20, 21, and 28.

Friday, Sept. 22nd is a professional development day (non-instructional day) at the school. I am wishing for a sunny last opportunity to swim at Pure Lake with our children!

Monday, Sept. 25 is foot care day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The notice in the village office gives the numbers to phone for an appointment.

The Port Clements Book Club is reading Earth and High Heaven by Gwethalyn Graham if you are interested in checking it out. The meeting will be Monday, Sept. 25 in the Seniors’ Room at the Multiplex at 7:30 p.m. This is an open get-together for discussion more than a meeting – just in case the term “meeting” scares you off!

Recreation Committee volunteers are holding a Movie Night (kid friendly) on Friday, Sept. 29. The doors are open from 6 p.m. and the fee is by donation. Great popcorn is available too! The movie is not known at press time, but the posters will be up around town.

Delta Kids Club at Cedarview Community Church begins in early October this year. It will be after school on Wednesdays, until about 4:30 p.m., depending on the craft time required. All children from Grades 1 to 7 are welcome.