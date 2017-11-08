Tlellagraph: Money be moving, keeps Tlell from burning

By Janet Rigg

We’re burning money here in Tlell! Well, not really. But fire and funding are the themes of the week.

First, I’m excited to announce the proud recipient of the Elizabeth Inkster Music and Arts Bursary: Liz Wouters. For those who don’t know, the Elizabeth Inkster Award is dedicated to supporting artists and musicians in the pursuit of their talent, as well as bringing exciting workshop activities back to Haida Gwaii. You can apply for up to $1,000 in an easy application process. Liz chose to attend The Embodied Practice of Authentic Movement workshop with Judith Koltaï on Saltspring Island last September, and is bringing that experience to you.

In partnership with Haida Gwaii Rec, Liz is offering two “Move and Be Moved” workshops: Nov. 19 at the Sun Studio in Queen Charlotte and Nov. 26 at the Yoga Pit in Masset. Check out the Haida Gwaii Rec page for details or email info@hgrec.com. Email rka@qcislands.ca to find out more about the Elizabeth Inkster award.

So that’s the money, now how about the fire?

Local residents reported that the BC Hydro meter on Crow’s Nest became piping hot, requiring a speedy response from the fire department and BC Hydro workers. Was it a problem with the new Smart Meter?

Smart Meters installed in the last few years are the new development that we all love to hate because, here, they aren’t that smart and still need to be read by a person.

Turns out, it wasn’t something specific to the Smart Meter. In fact, that building has experienced this problem three other times in the past 25 years, with the ‘dumb’ meters as well. The culprit is our liquid sunshine that likes to blow in something fierce from time to time. Rain penetrates the hydro unit and causes an arc, which then results in the meter heating to dangerous levels. Hydro doesn’t want a cover put on it, as that person still has to read the meter, but I’m sure a creative solution can be found. The rest of us with meters in more sheltered locations can breathe a sigh of relief. If your meter is exposed to weather regularly, however, you might want to check up on it.

I hope that satisfies the query of my loyal reader who took the time to write in. Thank you for writing!

Shutting off the power doesn’t solve the problem if it is arcing. The problem is between the pole and the meter. Fast response from fire fighters and BC Hydro workers is imperative. Which brings me to my next piece of fire-related news. The Tlell Volunteer Fire Department is about to hold a referendum asking residents to approve the new tax-based fee structure for supporting our Fire Department.

As mentioned in a previous article, this would see our Fire Hall fees collected through our taxes, based on the amount of assessed value of the individual properties. This will see many of us paying close to five times what we previously donated voluntarily.

However, in this writer’s opinion, our fire department has been grossly underfunded for far too long, and I, personally, want to see a well-funded, well-trained, fire crew with the best equipment possible saving our homes and businesses from flames. I will be voting “yes” in the referendum. Come to the Fire Hall on Nov. 11 between 8 am. and 8 p.m. to cast your vote as a property owner.

It’s Remembrance Day, so don’t forget!

Let me know what you think at sewnart@haidagwaii.net!

