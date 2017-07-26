Loggers Sports Day makes a splash in Sandspit

Sawdust sprayed, grease flew, and loggers splashed into the burling pool at the 53rd Loggers Sports Day in Sandspit on Saturday.

Congratulations to King Logger Shain Olson, Queen Logger Iritana Houston, not to mention Megan Ives, winner of the Patty Hawkshaw Award for Most Sportsmanlike Competitor.

Nash Leslie and Anna Reese were crowned Peewee King and Queen Logger, while Gregory Putterill and Theresa Larose took home the Juniors, and Matt Servatius the Novice King Logger award — all of which were handmade by Joanne Kumpula.

Photos by Andrew Hudson

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Carter Olson gives all he’s got in the Boot Toss. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Charly Zarry gets a hand with her giant suspenders as she hurtles through the kids’ make-a-sandwich and run-out-the-door event. “I’ve been there!” said her dad. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Kainui Rappaport pays extra close attention as he learns to scale a pole for the Open Pole Climb. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Greased, hayed, and hanging from the brim of the whiskey bucket, two-time Greased Pole champion Nelson Hurry looks to his partner Kelly Riehl for a hint on the next challenge — getting down. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)