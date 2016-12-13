Port Clements council looks to decrease number of regular meetings

Port Clements village office in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
New proposed bylaw states meeting must be at least once a month

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. government continues the pandemic wage top-up for care home workers
Kazumi Tanaka appealed to have the dog returned, however that was rejected by the British Columbia Farm Industry Review Board. File photo

Princeton man ordered to pay more than $4K for neglecting dog
Hexo reports $52.1M net loss in Q2, announces share consolidation

Hexo reports $52.1M net loss in Q2, announces share consolidation
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (20th Century Studios via AP)

Can James Cameron’s striking ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ pull off a box-office smash?
Public access to Lytton, B.C. is still controlled as seen here on Dec. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire
Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Kamloops canine cop earns special treat for hard work
Mascon by TELUS team members help to serve up a salmon dinner in celebration of Skidegate Days. Photo supplied

High-speed connectivity on Haida Gwaii
    Video
    Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

    Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

    FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

    FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

    Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

    Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

    More Videos 

    News
    Commissioner Justice Murray Sinclair, Commissioner Chief Wilton Littlechild and Commissioner Marie Wilson (right to left) listen to a speaker as the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation commission is released, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015 in Ottawa. Seven years later, an Indigenous-led think tank says progress is moving at a “glacial pace.”THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report

    2 of the report’s 94 calls to action completed this year — bringing the total completed so far to 13

    The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)

    Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges

    Temporary repairs done to Jessica, Bottletop, and Juliet bridges with permanent repairs continuing

    More in News 

    Most Read

     

    Community
    Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

    VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

    23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

    A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

    Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country

    More in Community 

     

    LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

    What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

    Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
    Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

    Looking for a Local Event?
    Want to Volunteer Locally?


    A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



    Read more stories here
    Obituaries

    Ernst (Ernie) Sergej Niord Widell

    Aug 21st, 2022

    Lawrence Bell

    Jul 22nd, 2022

    Donna J. Crist

    Apr 6th, 2022

    Audrey Jean Jeannotte

    Mar 28th, 2022

    Arlene (Marie) Harding

    Mar 18th, 2022

    Raymond Joseph Amédée Fournier

    Jan 23rd, 2022

    See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

    Opinion

    Jessica Peters is a reporter at the Abbotsford News and a big fan of Father Christmas.

    COLUMN: The magic of Christmas isn’t so unbelievable, is it?

    A deep adoration of Santa Claus and everything he represents has led to a life of loving Christmas

    (Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

    OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

      eEdition

      Haida Gwaii Observer, Sep 4

      Recent Issues

       

      More in Opinion 

      Trending Now
      Hank, a 2-year-old hound mix, relaxes in his Harrison Hot Springs home. No one is sure where he came from, but kind strangers and capable caretakers all helped nurse the dog back to health after a frightening experience. (Photo/Heather MacPherson)

      Everyone’s Dog: How one miraculous pup won the heart of Agassiz-Harrison

      On the edge of death, Hank was nursed back to health thanks to savvy caretakers, generous people

      Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC

      B.C. family represents their Indigenous heritage on Family Feud Canada

      Best part of experience was ‘joking around with Gerry Dee’ — contestant

      More in Trending Now 

      Life
      Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

      Rooted in culture, steeped in love

      Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

        Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

        Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

        Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

          More in Life 

          Impress
          Village of Daajing Giids logo

          Notice of 2022 Tax Sale – Village of Daajing Giids

          Notice is hereby given that the following properties shall be offered for…

            Draft replacement Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) for Tree Farm License 58 and Forest License A16870

            A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd: Replacement Forest Stewardship Plan Public Viewing

            AAHG invites you to view their draft replacement Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP)…

              More in Impress 

              National Marketplace
              main image

              Edmonton Oilers Tickets

                 

                More in National Marketplace 