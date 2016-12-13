- Search
Port Clements council looks to decrease number of regular meetings
New proposed bylaw states meeting must be at least once a month
News
Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report
2 of the report’s 94 calls to action completed this year — bringing the total completed so far to 13
Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges
Temporary repairs done to Jessica, Bottletop, and Juliet bridges with permanent repairs continuing
B.C. opium seizure largest in Canada Border Service Agency’s history
Langley man who killed three family members faces life in prison, no parole for 15 years
Former B.C. junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton
Nature finance impasse deepens between developed, developing countries at COP15
Explainer: What flu strain is circulating now and why so many kids are getting sick
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Opinion
COLUMN: The magic of Christmas isn’t so unbelievable, is it?
A deep adoration of Santa Claus and everything he represents has led to a life of loving Christmas
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
