B.C. pressing the gas pedal on EV transition targets by 5 years

Aiming to mandate all new light-duty vehicles, passenger cars and trucks sold be EVs by 2035

Josie Osborne, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, speaks during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. British Columbia’s government is accelerating its zero-emission vehicle targets so it can hit its goal five years sooner. Osborne says the province is the “first in the world” to put EV sales target into law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s government is accelerating its transition to zero-emission vehicles to meet its sales target five years sooner than initially planned.

The province says in a news release that, if passed, legislation to amend the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act would increase access and choice for electric vehicle buyers, as new provincial funding expands the charging network.

The government would require 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicles, passenger cars and trucks, sold in the province to be emission-free by 2035, five years sooner than the initial goal of 2040.

The accelerated timeline calls for automakers to meet the escalating annual percentage for light-duty zero-emission vehicle sales and leases, with targets of 26 per cent by 2026, 90 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

The province says it has consistently exceeded the sales target for zero-emission vehicles since the act was first passed in 2019.

It says the province also has the highest percentage of electric vehicle sales in Canada this year, making up nearly 21 per cent of all light-duty passenger vehicles sold.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says the province is the “first in the world” to put EV sales target into law, and the proposed amendments would make it an easy choice for residents purchasing their next vehicle.

The release says B.C. has also “recharged” its Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program with $7 million in new funding.

The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis, providing funding for homes, workplaces and multi-unit residential buildings needing to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

EV charger rebate applications for single-family homes and workplaces reopen on Tuesday.

