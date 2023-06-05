ICBC is implementing a new discount for vehicles driven less than 10,000 kilometres in a year. (ICBC)

ICBC is implementing a new discount for vehicles driven less than 10,000 kilometres in a year. (ICBC)

ICBC rolls out new discount for vehicles driven under 10,000 km a year

Insurance corporation says savings could be between 10 and 15%

ICBC is rolling out a new distance-based discount.

British Columbians who drive less than 10,000 kilometres per year, and with policies effective June 1, 2023 or later, may be eligible to save between 10 and 15 per cent on their optional coverage when renewing this year.

ICBC says the discount will be greater, the less distance people drive.

To be eligible for this new discounts, drivers must: drive less an 10,000 kilometres per year; provide two odometer readings one year apart, as proof of driving distance; have a 12-month autoplan policy with ICBC optional coverage; and have an eligible vehicle, as motorcycles, RVs and collector vehicles are ineligible.

ICBC says a recent survey shows that 56 per cent of British Columbians say they are interested in a usage-based insurance, with cost savings being the top-motivating factor.

The company says that this new discount “builds upon our existing low-kilometre discount” introduced in 2019 for vehicles driven less than 5,000 kilometres a year.

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutoscarsICBCSUVsTrucks

Previous story
Photos: Penticton auto detailer featured in new TV series Bush Wreck Rescue
Next story
Vietnamese-made electric cars arrive at Port of Nanaimo for sale in Canada

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water