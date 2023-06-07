Kia’s 2024 EV9; Mercedes electric G-Class; Subaru Crosstrek updates + More

Kia reveals 2024 EV9 in final form

The brand’s full-size electric utility vehicle was shown in concept form in 2021, but the final pre-production version shows only minor changes. There’s a blank panel at the front instead of a grille, and the fenders are squared-off. The EV9 has a blocky appearance that straddles the line between attractive and utilitarian. The cabin, which has three rows of seats, is more welcoming, highlighted by integrated 12.3-inch infotainment and driver’s information screens extending across much of the dashboard. For passenger sociability, the available second-row captain’s chairs can be swiveled backward to face the third-row bench. Kia will have a base 201-horsepower rear-wheel-drive version and a 380-horsepower all-wheel-drive model at the top.

The EQG (concept pictured) resembles the current G-Class, except for an illuminated panel and oversized Mercedes-Benz logo that replaces the grille. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

The electric G-Class enters production for 2024

The Mercedes-Benz luxury-class off-roader dates to the late-1970s when it was called the Geländewagen. For 2024, the G-Class becomes the EQG and it will get four electric motors — one for each wheel — that can operate collectively or independently. It will be able to turn on a dime, as the saying goes. The battery pack is positioned between the frame rails of the existing platform. As per the 2021 concept, the EQG resembles the current G-Class, save for an illuminated panel and oversized Mercedes-Benz logo that replace the grille. A lockable storage box for the charging cable and other gear replaces the spare tire, which moves to a spot beneath the load floor. Power ratings and range haven’t been released.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has smart new looks and more black cladding, but no more power. PHOTO: SUBARU

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek’s updates are just skin deep

The popular compact all-wheel-drive hatchback is priced thousands less than the next-in-line Forester and for 2024 it gets a more aggressive nose and grille. Accentuating its (unchanged) off-road ability, is noticeably more black cladding. Returning are the 152-horsepower 2.0-litre four-cylinder and the 182-horsepower 2.5, plus a 148-horsepower plug-in hybrid system that uses the 2.0 and an electric motor. In the loss column, the six-speed manual transmission is history, leaving only the continuously variable unit.

The Integra Type S will use a 320-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a six-speed automatic transmission. PHOTO: ACURA

Acura builds an Integra Type S

Honda’s upscale division created a sportier Type S version of the TLX sedan and it will do the same with the Civic-based Integra. The front-wheel-driver, which is slated to launch this summer, gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder that delivers 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That’s five horsepower more than the hot Civic Type R produces with the same engine. A six-speed manual transmission, also found in the Civic Type R, is standard (there’s no automatic). The Integra Type S will receive a firmer suspension, a limited-slip differential and a less-restrictive (louder) exhaust system.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is a four-seat convertible with a 612-horsepower turbocharged V-8. PHOTO: FERRARI

Ferrari introduces another drool-inducing exotic

The Roma coupe, which the prancing-horse automaker launched for 2021, will soon be joined by a four-seat convertible that comes with a power soft top that retracts behind and beneath the rear deck. The Roma Spider will be as quick as it is beautiful since it employs the coupe’s turbocharged 3.9-litre V-8 that produces 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. A rear-mounted eight-speed paddle-shift transmission is standard. The Roma comes with a digital gauge screen for the driver, a touch-screen located on the sloping centre stack and a separate smaller screen for the passenger.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will be hosted by Rutledge Wood, formerly of Top Gear. PHOTO: NBC

TRENDING DOWN: Hot Wheels gets its own TV show – Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will air weekly on NBC later this year, hosted by former “Top Gear” TV personality Rutledge Wood. The show’s premise sees two contestants pitted against each other to design life-size Hot Wheels models (using actual cars) in specially equipped garages with help from experts.

Morris’s electric van uses the drive system from the Nissan Leaf. PHOTO: MORRIS

TRENDING UP: Morris Commercial EV – The Britain-based company launched its delivery van back in 1949 and is channeling its spirit into a retro version that uses the powertrain from the Nissan Leaf electric vehicle. Morris has no plans to export this cool carryall to North America, which is a shame since it would likely be a huge hit based on styling alone. Dealership opportunities, anyone?

