Photos: Penticton auto detailer featured in new TV series Bush Wreck Rescue

Bling Performance, a longstanding automotive detailing business in Penticton, is being featured on Discovery Channel’s newest docu-series Bush Wreck Rescue.

Bling Performance owner Rod Tamminga is thrilled they got to be part of the show.

“It’s awesome. To see us on TV was very cool and helping out my buddy Bill Desrosier with a wrap of a van,” said Tamminga. The two went to school together.

Bill Desrosier, of Wreckless Restorations and Car Craft Automotive — based out of Kelowna — is one of the stars of Bush Wreck Rescue.

The TV series follows wreck hunters, auto restorers, hot rod and custom car builders like Desrosier as they drag out run-down cars, trucks and vans from farmers’ fields and other locations while viewers watch them turn the vehicle wrecks into “valuable pieces of automotive art,” says the show.

For Bling’s part of the show, a ‘hippie’ 1969 Chevy V10 van needs to be ready for a client in two weeks.

“The deadline for the van is super tight,” Desrosier said in episode 3 – Showtime. There’s no time to paint it, so Desrosier calls up Tamminga to see if they can wrap the van in military green vinyl.

Watch the episode here for free.

The episode shows Bling staff wrapping the van and the end result.

Produced by Omnifilm Entertainment, the Discovery Channel series premiered with two episodes on May 17 at 5 p.m. The third episode featuring Bling Performance aired May 24.

The show follows on the heels and in the same line as the popular show Rust Valley Restorers.

Bling Performance is a family-run auto detailing and vinyl wrap shop that has operated for almost 20 years. Sons Mitchell and Bailey work at Bling as does Rod’s fiancée Milyn. The shop employs around 18 staff including a mechanic and apprentice.

With a love for cars, big trucks and boats, Tamminga has done some pretty unique custom wraps in recent years, including the Grape Savvy trolleys, a Batmobile, some classic and sports cars, lift trucks and boats.

