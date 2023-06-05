Vietnamese-made electric cars arrive at Port of Nanaimo for sale in Canada

Hundreds of electric cars, built in Vietnam and newly certified for sale in Canada, arrived at the B.C. Vehicle Processing Centre in Nanaimo May 16 and will available to Canadian buyers this month. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

The Port of Nanaimo is the first stop for hundreds of new electric vehicles built in Vietnam.

More than 750 VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrived in Nanaimo on May 16 as part of an initial shipment of 1,879 vehicles exported to North America, according to a Port of Nanaimo press release. VinFast is a newly Canadian-sale-certified manufacturer with its production based in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

“Today VinFast has taken another big step in its mission to foster the global electrification revolution,” said Nguyen Thi Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America, in the press release. “I believe with VinFast’s non-stop efforts together with its serious and methodical business strategy, VinFast will soon gain the trust and support from Canadian customers.”

The Nanaimo Port Authority partnered with the B.C. Vehicle Processing Centre and Western Stevedoring to welcome VinFast team members who arrived from Vietnam, Toronto, and Vancouver to celebrate the historic first shipment of the vehicles.

Jason Michell, Port of Nanaimo vice-president of business development, said VinFast team members showed a sense of pride and excitement about making their market entry after so much hard work.

Port of Nanaimo president and CEO Ian Marr pointed to financial investments made by the port authority and its private and government partners to develop the port’s shipping infrastructure to support increased trade capacity and resiliency.

“We have also spent a considerable amount of time with government and private industry partners to increase awareness for Nanaimo’s shipping terminals capabilities, land capacity, and short sea shipping capabilities into Vancouver,” he said. “Today is a day to celebrate the hard work and vision of those collective efforts and partnerships.”

VinFast, started in 2017, is part of Vingroup, which was established in 1993 with a focus on technology and industry. The company has established a U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles and has opened several showrooms and service centres in California and one in Ontario. The company is developing a site in North Carolina for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The VF 8 model’s battery range has been officially certified by the Environmental Protection Agency at 425 kilometres for the Eco trim, 391km for the Plus 300 kilowatt trim, and 354km for the Plus 260kW trim. Prices in Canada start $53,600 for the VF 8 Eco model.

The first deliveries to customers are expected to be made this month.

AutomotiveAutoscarsElectric vehiclesSUVsTrucks