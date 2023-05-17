Air Canada has announced a partnership with Flydubai that will offer more options for travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia. Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Air Canada has announced a partnership with Flydubai that will offer more options for travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia. Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada signs codeshare and interline partnership deal with Flydubai

Agreement should lead to more connections in Middle East, East Africa and Southern Asia

Air Canada has announced a partnership with Flydubai that will offer more options for travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s executive vice-president for revenue and network planning, says the partnership complements the airline’s non-stop service to Dubai from Toronto and Vancouver.

Under the deal, an Air Canada marketing code will be placed on nine Flydubai routes from Dubai that will give travellers the ability to travel to those markets with the issuance of a single ticket.

The agreement also includes an interline arrangement that will see customers easily connect in Dubai to more than 60 destinations served by Flydubai.

The airlines say more than 30 of those destinations are not flown to by Air Canada’s other partners.

They also say they plan on improving the connection process in Dubai and are working toward introducing expanded features and benefits for loyalty program members.

