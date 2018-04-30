FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. President Donald Trump took another shot at Amazon.com on Thursday, March 29, tweeting that the online retailer pays “little or no taxes” and that it uses the U.S. Post Service as a “Delivery Boy.” (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) In this file photo, a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the Amazon warehouse. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Online retail giant Amazon has announced it will expand its Vancouver technology hub and create 3,000 new high-tech jobs.

Amazon’s general manager of web services Jesse Dougherty said the new corporate positions will be focused on e-commerce technology, cloud computing and machine learning. The employees will be working in a new 38,000 square metre office tower the company plants to build on the site of the city’s old post office.

The structure’s architectural heritage will be preserved, and the tower is expected to open in 2022, Dougherty said Monday outside the former Canada Post building.

“We chose to build and grow in Canada because we recognize the diverse and exceptionally talented workforce here,” he said.

“As a homegrown British Columbian and a software engineer, I am so proud of living and working in a city that is recognized worldwide as a first-rate global tech hub.”

Amazon opened its first software development site in Vancouver in 2011 and now has more than 1,000 employees.

Dougherty said the company will build on its relationships with top Canadian universities, which he said are producing some of the best computer engineering students in the world.

“We’ve hired many graduates from schools right here in British Columbia,” he said, citing the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University as well as the universities of Toronto, Waterloo, and McGill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the announcement and said innovation will help drive economic growth and improve the lives of middle-class Canadians.

The company is expected to announce its second North American headquarters, dubbed HQ2, sometime this year, with Toronto as the only Canadian city on the list of 20 finalists.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Just Posted

Islands leaders make the case for full northern tax deduction

It’s one for the money, two to show tax fairness for the… Continue reading

Roller dance parties ready to rock ‘n roll in Masset

Kids, grown-ups, and a giant bumble-bee will skate circles in Masset today.… Continue reading

Orca found dead at Copper Bay was a northern resident

A newborn killer whale found dead on a Copper Bay beach in… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of silence and spring

By Margo Hearne After the usual long flight across the continent following… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — April 27, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

Most Read

  • Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

    Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site