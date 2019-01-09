Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

The average price of a gram of pot has grown 17 per cent since legalization, according to Statistics Canada.

The data, released Wednesday, showed the average price for one gram went from $6.83 before the drug was legalized on Oct. 17 up to $8.02 in the months after.

It’s a 17.4-per-cent increase, although Statistics Canada warned the post-legalization quotes come from just 385 vetted submissions.

The pre-legalization figures come from a survey that received 19,442 submissions.

Statistics Canada found that even after legalization, about half of consumers still bought their pot illegally.

One reason could be the price: one gram of legal pot cost on average $9.70, compared to just $6.51 for illegal cannabis.

Canadians bought larger amounts of pot from illegal sources – on average 17.2 grams compared to 8.3 grams when buying legally.

Women are slightly more likely to buy illegal pot, although men bought more overall.

