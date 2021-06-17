B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

B.C. Premier John Horgan defended the large increase in his office budget Thursday, as the legislature wrapped up a delayed spring session dominated by COVID-19 and the problems the pandemic has moved to the back burner.

Opposition critics asked why the premier’s office budget has increased by 30 per cent this year, to more than $14 million, for a total of more than 60 per cent since Horgan’s minority government took office in 2017. The latest increase comes mostly from converting a secretariat, set up to work with the B.C. Greens in the minority, to a planning and consultation group.

B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong said Horgan’s responses in budget debate suggest the secretariat will deal mainly with inter-government issues, from border and cruise ship problems to the next round of softwood lumber tariff increases that looms this fall.

“Is it money well spent?” de Jong asked. “Well, four years on, we are no closer to a softwood lumber agreement, and American tariffs are poised to increase yet again. In just a few weeks, the cruise ships will begin sailing right past B.C. ports, ports like Victoria, as a precursor to what may become a permanent state of affairs, where they no longer stop at those ports.”

He read from a letter from B.C.’s cruise industry alliance that indicates the problem facing B.C. ports that have been forbidden by Ottawa to accept U.S. cruise ship stops until March 2022: “We know the cruise lines generate higher revenues during their time in Alaska ports than they do in Victoria. We know they often feel rushed from their Alaska destinations in order to get to Victoria for the necessary stop in a foreign port.”

Horgan is attending a premier’s conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week to update plans for reopening the Canada-U.S. border.

B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond used the final hour of debate to ask why the NDP government hasn’t re-introduced legislation to allow brief medical detention of teens after a drug overdose, which was the key reason Horgan cited for withdrawing the bill and calling the October snap election after the B.C. Greens refused to support it. Bond said answers from Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson suggest that eight months later, consultation on a new law hasn’t started.

“We’re committed to bring the legislation back to this house for a full and frank discussion,” Horgan replied. “We are focusing on the voluntary treatment options that were raised at that time.”

Finance critic Mike Bernier asked why pandemic recovery payments for business will be taxed. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon responded by citing the size of the benefit payments, a program that grew from $300 million to $530 million after multiple changes to strict eligibility rules.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Federal report urges changes in Canada’s grocery store competition laws
Next story
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Just Posted

Mark Perry in concert at the old Driftwood School (Marty Clemens photo)
Mark Perry releases new single ahead of Northwest album.

“Golden Spruce” tells the story of a forester who cut down an old-growth Sitka Spruce on Haida Gwaii

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

Suspected methamphetamine and scale seized by police. (Terrace RCMP photo)
Terrace RCMP seize guns, ammo, suspected narcotics

Man released after court appearance

Coho is one of many fish species that will benefit from a project to assess fish passage in the Falls River Watershed and offer options for improved connectivity and habitat restoration. The project will be delivered with funding from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program announced on June 8. (Photo: supplied by FWCP, istock, M.Haring)
More than $2.1 million for Northcoast fish and wildlife projects

Falls River Watershed SE of Prince Rupert to have fish passage and habitat study

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

Most Read