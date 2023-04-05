B.C. providing $9M so Victoria cruise ships can connect to shore power, cut emissions

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming announces $9 million in funding to install shore power infrastructure at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning speaks about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is receiving $9 million from the government of B.C. to install infrastructure at Ogden Point that will allow cruise ships to access clean hydroelectricity and turn off their engines.

Shore power will be installed at two berths, which will allow multiple ships to draw electricity at the port.

“This is truly a win-win for the environment and is building benefits for our oceans and marine environment, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said. “The cruise ship industry, which is taking remarkable strides on environmental stewardship, does produce greenhouse gas emissions while they’re at the terminal. Most of these emissions are produced while they’re in port.”

Fleming made the funding announcement at Ogden Point Wednesday (April 5) and said this shore power infrastructure will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost half.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is teaming up with the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and cruise lines to design and install this new infrastructure.

“An initiative of this scope is very complex and will demand a lot of collaboration with a lot of partners,” Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning said. “The shore power initiative is one of several crucial initiatives at the port that will reduce emissions and impacts and support the longer-term objectives of decarbonization and a sustainable operating framework.”

The transportation sector is responsible for 40 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We appreciate the province investing in the city’s visitor industry,” said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto. “Shore power is a significant step towards sustainable tourism that supports our local economy and prioritizes the health and well-being of our residents, community, and the environment.”

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority believes 320 cruise ships and approximately 850,000 passengers will dock at Ogden Point this year.

“Projects like this are going to help contribute to a strong economy that keeps our neighbourhoods vibrant,” Fleming said.

Cruise Ships Greenhouse Gas Emissions Victoria