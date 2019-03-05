Spectra Energy natural gas processing plant near Fort Nelson, part of B.C.’s extensive gas resources seeking additional markets via LNG exports. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

B.C.’s tax rate on new natural gas investments was 31.9 per cent in 2018, higher than all other provinces except Saskatchewan, says a new study by University of Calgary economist Jack Mintz.

The detailed tax and resource royalty comparison comes as B.C. prepares for construction of its first liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat, entering into the fiercely competitive international market for LNG and pipeline gas.

“Developing B.C.’s natural gas resources has been a priority for successive provincial governments, and yet its tax rate on new natural gas investments is highly uncompetitive with neighbouring and competing jurisdictions,” said Mintz, who calculated the effective tax rates in a study for the Fraser Institute.

more to come…

Previous story
Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Just Posted

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Second Gaaysiigang oceans forum set to make waves this week

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Most Read