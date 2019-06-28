Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

The Canadian economy hit a weak spot late last year as oil prices fell

Business sentiment in Canada has picked up to show a slight improvement after falling earlier this year, according to a new survey by the Bank of Canada.

The central bank said Friday that its summer business outlook survey, which measures corporate expectations, bounced back after falling into negative territory at the start the year.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada identifies climate change as important economic weak spot

“The business outlook survey indicator edged up to its historical average consistent with a slight improvement in business sentiment,” the Bank of Canada said in its latest quarterly survey of senior management at roughly 100 firms.

The business outlook survey, which was done in May and early June, found that following some softness in past sales, businesses expected an increase in sales growth over the coming year backed by domestic and foreign demand.

“Sales optimism is concentrated in Central Canada and includes positive expectations for housing activity. Nevertheless firms anticipate weakness in sales tied to the Western Canadian oil industry to persist,” the report said.

The Canadian economy hit a weak spot late last year as oil prices fell and the country posted its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015.

The central bank’s spring business outlook survey indicator dropped into negative territory in the wake of that weakness, however recent data has shown an improving economy.

Last month, Carolyn Wilkins, the central bank’s senior deputy governor, said growth was accelerating in the second quarter and should pick up the pace throughout the rest of 2019.

Statistics Canada reported Friday real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April to kick off the second quarter.

The result was down from a showing of 0.5 per cent in March, but more than the 0.1 per cent economists had expected, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Bank of Canada’a business outlook survey noted Friday that intentions to increase investment spending and to hire are positive in most regions and sectors.

Reports of labour shortages increased from a low level last quarter, but the bank noted thy were not widespread.

“Firms often reported shortages of skilled or specialized labour,” the report said. “Nearly half of all respondents judged labour shortages to be unchanged compared with 12 months ago, with some indicating that hiring has been difficult for more than a year.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ticketmaster to pay $4.5M for misleading prices
Next story
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3% in April, tops expectations

Just Posted

Haida receives 2019 YVR Art scholarship

Skilaaw, from Masset, proposes an argillite totem pole project to YVR Foundation

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

I came for … and I stayed because … with John Short

John Short, site manager for the Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre in Masset came for a short time but has now been on Haida Gwaii for more than a decade.

On the Wing : Singing Birds, Bears and Muddy Roads

Sandhill Crane chicks have hatched; tiny, golden birds run around their parent’s ankles as they feed

Haida Gwaii’s Luke Borserio and Terrace kayaker set out on Nass River with fundraising mission

By travelling 380km, their aim is to encourage more youth to paddle

WATCH: Killer whale has the final catch in Prince Rupert waters

Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read