Edi Szasz, chef-owner of Blacktail in Queen Charlotte, is pictured on Thursday, June 4, 2020 outside of his restaurant, where he and a few helpers were busy working on building a covered patio. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Blacktail Haida Gwaii working to reopen with new covered patio

Chef-owner Edi Szasz hopes to reopen on June 25, the one-year anniversary of the restaurant

Restaurants and other businesses are continuing to reopen on Haida Gwaii with a few changes in store, from sneeze guard partitions to directional floor decals.

Blacktail Haida Gwaii is close on their heels, hoping to reopen on June 25 with a change chef-owner Edi Szasz has wanted since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — a covered patio.

It will be a push, but Szasz told the Observer he wants to reopen on the Thursday since it will be the one-year anniversary of the restaurant.

The covered patio and seating — heat lamps to be included — will also help meet WorkSafeBC requirements for the reopening, such as ensuring there is enough space for physical distancing.

ALSO READ: Some restaurants on Haida Gwaii hosting dine-in guests again

Aside from a stint of takeout, Blacktail has been fully closed for months, since provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all restaurants across the province to close their doors to dine-in guests on March 20 due to COVID-19.

In April, Szasz had joined the #OneTable awareness campaign to advocate for struggling restaurants.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii restaurant owner joins #OneTable campaign, calls for government support

ALSO READ: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Queen Charlotterestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Village of Queen Charlotte approves business facade improvement grants
Next story
COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Just Posted

Blacktail Haida Gwaii working to reopen with new covered patio

Chef-owner Edi Szasz hopes to reopen on June 25, the one-year anniversary of the restaurant

Skidegate daycare staff recognized for creative care during COVID-19

Staff have been using social media to share isolation activities, read stories and sing songs

Village of Queen Charlotte approves business facade improvement grants

Applications from Gather, dental clinic, A Level Up approved, leaving about $14,000 up for grabs

Recycling services in Queen Charlotte, Port Clements expanding next week

Residential plastics will be accepted again, but most residential transfer stations remain closed

‘At least they’re safe:’ Arrival of new Syrian refugee family to Haida Gwaii delayed due to COVID-19

Operation Refugees says family stuck in Lebanon with no flights, ‘but at least they’re safe’

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Limit gun capacity to five bullets, victims group urges Trudeau government

Current limits are generally five bullets for hunting rifles and shotguns and 10 for handguns.

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

Trudeau to offer premiers billions to help reopen the economy safely

Making a difference in municipalities is a pricey proposition

Vancouver Island First Nations gather to remember woman fatally shot by police

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council requests an independent investigation

Most Read