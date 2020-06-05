Blacktail Haida Gwaii working to reopen with new covered patio

Restaurants and other businesses are continuing to reopen on Haida Gwaii with a few changes in store, from sneeze guard partitions to directional floor decals.
Blacktail Haida Gwaii is close on their heels, hoping to reopen on June 25 with a change chef-owner Edi Szasz has wanted since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — a covered patio.
It will be a push, but Szasz told the Observer he wants to reopen on the Thursday since it will be the one-year anniversary of the restaurant.
The covered patio and seating — heat lamps to be included — will also help meet WorkSafeBC requirements for the reopening, such as ensuring there is enough space for physical distancing.
Aside from a stint of takeout, Blacktail has been fully closed for months, since provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all restaurants across the province to close their doors to dine-in guests on March 20 due to COVID-19.
In April, Szasz had joined the #OneTable awareness campaign to advocate for struggling restaurants.
