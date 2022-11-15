A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

Greater Vancouver was up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.

The association says sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September.

It says sales were up on a month-over-month basis in October in 60 per cent of all local markets with Greater Vancouver up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal.

The number of newly listed homes was up 2.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in October.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in October were down 36 per cent.

The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.

RELATED: Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

HousingReal estate

Previous story
Fallout from crypto exchange FTX’s collapse shows importance of regulation: experts
Next story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
Global Ports Holding to take over cruise terminal operations in Prince Rupert

The City of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert Legacy and two Ts’msyen First Nations are exploring renewable energy development for the north coast. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wind-powered hydrogen development possibility near Prince Rupert

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?