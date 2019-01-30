Log stockpiles like this one at a Canfor a sawmill in Prince George have diminished due to reduced harvest. (Canfor)

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

Canfor Corp. announced Wednesay it will be temporarily curtailing operations at three B.C.Interior sawmills due to lack of log supply, log costs and lumber market conditions.

Canfor’s sawmill in Vavenby will be curtailed for six weeks from Feb. 11 to March 22. The company’s sawmills in Houston and Mackenzie will be curtailed for one week each during the first quarter of the year, with dates not yet released, Canfor said in a statement.

“In combination, these curtailments will reduce Canfor’s production output by approximately 40 million board feet,” the company said. “This is in addition to the approximately 150 million board feet of production capacity that was curtailed by Canfor in the fourth quarter of 2018 and earlier in 2019.”

RELATED: Conifex cuts production at Fort St. James mill

RELATED: B.C. lumber mills struggle with log shortage

Those reductions were to reduce output by 55 million board feet, including extended downtime during the Christmas season.

The sawmill reductions are a result of “log supply challenges following another difficult wildfire season, uncompetitive log costs and declining lumber prices,” Canfor CEO Don Kayne said in November.

Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada, with total annual capacity of approximately 3.8 billion board feet.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Copper shines with Haida language support

Inside the Haida Gwaii Museum, the T’aaGuu SGaana (Supernatural Copper) shines as… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Most Read