ICBC claims office. (Black Press media files)

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is contacting drivers whose road tests were cancelled in the COVID-19 pandemic, to begin catching up on as many as 80,000 drivers seeking personal vehicle driving privileges.

ICBC has resumed testing for Class 5 standard licences and Class 7 ’N’ licences for new drivers, starting with those whose appointments were cancelled between March 31 and April 30. They should be contacted by June 30, followed by appointments cancelled in May and then June.

Once appointments are made up, new customers can begin booking road tests starting Aug. 24. Road tests will be done in the customer’s vehicle, which must be cleaned inside and prepared to pass a vehicle safety checklist. ICBC says all drivers will be subject to health screening for COVID-19 symptoms, and medical-grade masks will be supplied for both driver and instructor.

Attorney General David Eby, minister responsible for ICBC, said the corporation normally does 20,000 road tests a month, including retests for people who have failed. That leaves a potential backlog of 80,000 road tests.

“ICBC is working on additional locations for driver’s licence testing, as well as hiring and training of new driver examiners to work through the backlog,” Eby told reporters at the B.C. legislature July 22. “For people who didn’t have appointments cancelled, they’ll be able to book appointments from Aug. 24 forward, and to work through the backlog, ICBC will be opening additional locations and they are right now training additional driving examiners.”

Commercial vehicle road tests were also suspended in March, but Eby said that backlog has been caught up for people training on limousine, bus and transport trucks including air brakes.

Information on ICBC services during the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.

RELATED: Hefty undeclared driver penalties piling up, ICBC warns

RELATED: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial vehicle drivers

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic
Next story
Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Just Posted

Third councillor in 3 weeks resigns mid-term on Haida Gwaii

Village of Queen Charlotte council announced resignation of Devin Rachar at July 20 meeting

‘Good times that will be no more’: Sandspit Inn shutters its doors

Chattel sale on July 22; Transport Canada review will ‘determine the best management approach’

VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre

Queen Charlotte RCMP seize suspected cocaine, over $10,000 cash in Skidegate

Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene

Councillor resigns mid-term in Port Clements

Village of Port Clements announced resignation of Teri Kish in July 16 public notice

VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Most Read