Transport truck on Highway 16, May 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is restarting road tests for Class 1-4 commercial driver licences next week, with priority for drivers whose appointments were cancelled in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ICBC begins taking appointments for commercial road tests June 11, part of a phased-in return to road tests, with drivers required to make sure their vehicles are clean inside. A series of health screening questions will be asked and a medical-grade mask will be provided to the driver for the test.

Customers can book an appointment by calling 1-800-950-1498. With road tests cancelled for three months, ICBC is expecting a high volume of calls and is giving priority to customers whose tests were cancelled between March 17-30.

Driving examiners will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), which may include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers for the tests, which will be done in the customer’s vehicle.

“To date, ICBC has secured sufficient PPE for this initial phase,” the corporation said in its announcement June 10. “ICBC is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible. The timing of that expansion will be dependent on the successful roll-out of this initial phas and our continued ability to secure sufficient PPE for our employees and customers.”

more to come…

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Just Posted

Spirit Lake Trail reopening to full-time Haida Gwaii residents

Skidegate Band Council announced the trail would reopen this week to full-time residents only

Haida Gwaii couple raising funds to avoid Queen Charlotte fish plant closure

GoFundMe started to save Albion Fisheries, which amalgamated with Intercity Packers in April 2019

Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents impacted by outage

BC Hydro workers restored power on June 9 following night of high winds, fallen trees

Sandspit director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

Evan Putterill advocating for Haida Gwaii to follow Restart B.C. plan with 3 to 4-week travel buffer

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Most Read