This is the second year London Drugs will accept chocolate bar and candy wrappers, chip bags and zipper lock pouches as part of its Other Flexible Plastic Packaging collection program. (Philip Wolf/Black Press)

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Not sure how to recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Well look no further than London Drugs.

This is the second year London Drugs will accept chocolate bar and candy wrappers, chip bags and zipper lock pouches as part of its Other Flexible Plastic Packaging collection program.

READ ALSO: How to have an eek-o-friendly Halloween: buy bulk candy and get creative

The initiative, in partnership with Recycle B.C., helps people recycle stand-up and zipper lock pouches, such as those for granola and frozen berries, along with plastic seal, bubble wrap, plastic envelopes and net bags.

READ ALSO: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

The collected material is moved up the pollution prevention hierarchy to be produced into engineered fuel, a replacement for coal industrial settings.

Last year London Drugs diverted over 12,000,000 pounds of material from landfills reaching a waste diversion rate of 93.5 per cent.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii youth joins federal climate lawsuit

Haana Edenshaw takes a leading role in the fight for a safe and clean future

NCRD briefs: Haida Gwaii

Fire, fibre and animal welfare the topics of note at board meeting

Forest fire inspires Smithers youth to join climate lawsuit

Fifteen teenagers are suing Canada for violating their Charter rights by not tackling climate change

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Premier’s Award for Haida athlete

Devan Boyko adds the honour to his already impressive list of athletic accomplishments

PHOTOS & VIDEO: And whosoever shall be found, without the soul for getting down…

You know it’s thriller, thriller night… at Thrill the World Haida Gwaii

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Most Read