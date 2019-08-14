(Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives photo)

Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Projects could include creation of business plans, training programs or engagement forums

The federal government is providing up to $6 million in funding to help Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta increase their participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement Wednesday.

Funds will be provided through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program.

A statement from Natural Resources Canada describes the program as a one-year initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous business development as well as Aboriginal communities and organizations interested in energy projects.

Successful projects could include creation of business plans or feasibility studies, training programs, engagement forums or other activities designed to boost participation in energy infrastructure development.

Natural Resources Canada says funding preference will go to B.C. or Alberta groups proposing projects that will be substantially completed by next March.

RELATED: Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Sohi says the partnerships program recognizes that Indigenous peoples are leaders in a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

“We are proud to partner with communities to increase participation and enable the development of innovative energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table
Next story
B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Just Posted

Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

The $5 million program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Living on the Edge

Annual Edge of the World festival entertains Tlell

Haida story headed to the international stage

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Most Read