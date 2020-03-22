Haida Gwaii campervan company switches gears in response to COVID-19

Gwaii Adventure Campers co-owner Kyle May announced on March 21, 2020 that his campervan rental company had started accepting by-donation delivery requests from residents in self-isolation due to COVID-19 who are in need of groceries or other essential items. (Gwaii Adventure Campers/Facebook photo)

A campervan rental company on Haida Gwaii is switching gears to respond to the novel coronavirus.

Gwaii Adventure Campers typically rents campervans to tourists looking to explore the islands, but since health officials are urging Canadians to practice social distancing and avoid travel to reduce transmission of COVID-19, the company has quickly pivoted to assist Haida Gwaii residents in need of goods.

“Because of the circumstances … we’re changing our business approach for the island and providing a delivery service to minimize the number of people visiting stores,” Port Clements-based co-owner Kyle May told the Observer by phone.

May said the by-donation service is meant for those who are self-isolating and in need of groceries and other essential items.

As of March 20 he and his wife, co-owner Susana Castro, had started accepting delivery requests on a special webpage they created for the COVID-19 delivery service.

They would “like to make the service 100 per cent free for locals,” May said, but donations will help them cover fuel costs associated with the service.

He and Castro were at a heliskiing resort in Blue River when the pandemic hit the province and will be returning to Haida Gwaii on March 26 by ferry.

Upon return, May said they will be going directly into self-isolation until April 10, but have other delivery drivers ready to fulfill requests.

