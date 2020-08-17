Tom and Michelle Argue purchased the fish processing plant in Queen Charlotte from Intercity Packers and Albion Fisheries, and reopened the business on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with the name T&M Seafood Ltd. (Tom Argue/Submitted photo)

Haida Gwaii couple purchases Queen Charlotte fish plant

Tom and Michelle Argue reopened the plant at the end of the causeway Aug. 14 as T&M Seafood Ltd.

Fears that the only seafood processing plant at the south end of Graham Island would permanently close due to COVID-19 have been alleyed after a husband-and-wife team bought the business.

New owners Tom and Michelle Argue, who have operated the plant at the end of the Queen Charlotte causeway for several years, announced last week they were reopening the Intercity Packers and Albion Fisheries facility on Aug. 14 with a new name and special rates for islanders.

Tom told the Observer they spent a week trying to get creative with the name, but ultimately decided to keep it simple and go with their initials: T&M Seafood Ltd.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii couple raising funds to avoid Queen Charlotte fish plant closure

T&M’s abridged season started Friday with ice sales, and drop-offs were expected to start coming in from sport and commercial fishers.

“As we can we will produce and sell fish to the community,” Tom added, saying that the more processing services they provide, the more money they will have to buy fish and sell it to locals.

“It will come, it will just take a little longer than the other pieces.”

People who used to work at the plant are also expected to be called back to work as needed.

ALSO READ: Millions raised, lives changed: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

In June, Tom and Michelle announced the facility was at risk of closure and started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $60,000 to secure it, however, the campaign stalled at around $1,000 raised.

Instead, they decided to go through the Northern Savings Credit Union and secured a personal loan.

Tom said it was worth the risk because otherwise, they would have had to “look at leaving the island.”

“This is what we know. This is what we do. This is our skill set and the opportunity was here,” he said. “It’s good for the community, the people we know and we call friends, so we took the risk and we hope that good things come to pass.”

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii couple purchases Queen Charlotte fish plant

Tom and Michelle Argue reopened the plant at the end of the causeway Aug. 14 as T&M Seafood Ltd.

Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing Tournament raises $1,800 for summer camp

Gil Pollard won first prize of $3,000 for his 33.06-pound spring salmon

Voluntary shipping protection zone trial for Haida Gwaii to start in fall

Vessels weighing 500 tonnes or more asked to observe minimum distance of 50 miles from west coast

All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

List of 12 priority names created; Queen Charlotte, Port Clements councils vote to support changes

Former Nisga’a Nation leader passes away

Joseph Gosnell was instrumental in negotiating landmark 2000 self-governing treaty

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope, B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Most Read