A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

Shift will not affect retail workers at the Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada

Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year.

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson’s Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking “additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations” as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary.

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

JobsRetail

Previous story
Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires
Next story
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users

Just Posted

NDP MLAs from across the province show off their painted nails in support of 8-year-old Shemar Williams of Prince Rupert’s SD 52, who had his nail polish removed by his Grade 2 teacher, which his parents allege was inappropriate behaviour. (Photo: Supplied)
MLAs paint nails in support of Prince Rupert schoolboy allegedly bullied by teacher

A potential of $40 million in borrowing will be decided at the Prince Rupert City council meeting on May 8, after the fourth reading of the Five-year Financial Plan. First, second and third reading occurred four days prior on May 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
$205 M needed for 26 km of water and sewer lines in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s newest Canadian citizens, Haprinder Singh, his wife Sandeep Kaur, and son Abhinoor Gill, said they are proud to be able to celebrate their culture at events such as the Indo-Canadian dance evening at the Lester Centre on April 25.
New Canadian citizens dance to embrace life in Prince Rupert

Kaiya Storey and Aurora Martin were just two of the guides leading the free Olde Time Trolley tours on April 29 to introduce Prince Rupert’s newest tourist attraction to residents. The fleet of eight trollies will be trundling around the city to significant and historic stops on the tour route. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s new trollies ring bell of interest to transport tourists into history