ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

When the Insurance Corp. of B.C.’s new restrictions on minor injury payouts and court experts take effect April 1, B.C.’s monopoly vehicle insurance system will be “substantially the same as Alberta’s” but with higher premiums, says a new report from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The private insurance group has been lobbying for B.C. to open up basic vehicle insurance to competition, as ICBC struggles with soaring injury claim and legal costs. The B.C. government has imposed sweeping reforms to try to cut costs, as it faces a deficit of more than $1 billion for the fiscal year that ends March 31.

The Insurance Bureau retained accounting firm MNP to examine auto insurance rates and payouts in Alberta and B.C., for the same vehicles with $1 million third party liability, $500 deductible collision, $250 deductible and uninsured motorist protection.

“With the changes coming on April 1, the auto insurance systems in B.C. and Alberta will be substantially similar, with the key difference being who sells auto insurance in each province,” said Susan Mowbray, a manager at MNP. “That difference has contributed to drivers in B.C. paying more than their neighbours in Alberta for similar coverage.”

ICBC released a statement disputing the findings before the report was released. It cited the Insurance Bureau’s January statement that the Alberta auto insurance industry is “in crisis” because competing insurance companies have five per cent annual cap on rate increases.

“Despite ongoing rate increases in Alberta, this cap has meant insurers are not even able to cover their own costs and, as a result, some insurers have now ceased to provide insurance to some subsets of the population, certain communities or to exit the market altogether, because they can’t even break even,” the ICBC statement says.

Attorney General David Eby says B.C. is not considering going to a no-fault insurance system, and the adversarial court method is being retained for major injuries. Another change taking effect April 1 divert minor injury claims to an administrative tribunal.

Those changes will affect about 80 per cent of injury claims, and have sparked a legal challenge from the Trial Lawyers Association of B.C., arguing the court’s independence is being affected.

