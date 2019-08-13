Natalie Bowes photo A Great Spirit Bear captured on camera in the Great Bear Rainforest, Coast Funds is an Indigenous-led conservation finance that invests to strengthen the well-being of First Nations and the ecological integrity of the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii regions of B.C.

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

The rights of Indigenous peoples could be amplified with a new shareholder proxy voting system announced last week by the Coast Conservation Endowment Fund Foundation (Coast Funds).

Coast Funds is an Indigenous-led conservation finance organization in partnership with the province of B.C, federal government, and private foundations.

Fiera Capital, an independent asset management firm with approximately $150 billion in assets, currently manages over $1 billion for Indigenous Trusts and Organizations across Canada and acts as investment counsel for Coast Funds’ Canadian and global equities, representing assets under management of approximately $30 million.

READ MORE: Sustainable economy flourishing in Haida Gwaii and Great Bear Rainforest thanks to First Nations investments

Fiera Capital will apply the new proxy voting guidelines across all the funds it manages on behalf of Coast Funds.

“Coast Funds’ investment guidelines set a new standard with specific and directive proxy voting guidelines to ensure recognition of Indigenous Rights by the boards of publicly traded companies,” said Coast Funds’ board chair Huux Percy Crosby, of the Haida Nation. “To secure project access and ensure assets realize a return, leading companies must recognize the right to the Free, Prior and Informed Consent of affected Indigenous communities and deliver tangible benefits to them.”

Coast Funds began reviewing their current voting system in 2017. The purpose was to assess instances where environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations had arisen on shareholder proposals to corporations and how the fund voted.

“In order to build stronger, healthier communities and economies, SHARE ensures that investments and corporate actions are continually contributing to the ongoing work of reconciliation. ” said Shannon Rohan, Chief Strategy Officer at SHARE, an organization which helped Coast Funds with their assessment.

Rohan also said the proxy voting system will help corporations function in a manner that is consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action set out by the federal government.

READ MORE: Great Bear Rainforest protection takes effect: One third of region off limits to commercial logging

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

Just Posted

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Living on the Edge

Annual Edge of the World festival entertains Tlell

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

Coastal First Nations members holding Nation-2-Nation gathering

Nuxalk Nation is hosting with Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xai xais, and Haida among some of the participants

Haida story headed to the international stage

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

Most Read