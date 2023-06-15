Lower Mainland’s Twilight Drive-In announces it will close

Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files) Warm summer weather typically brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In, which announced they’re closing in fall 2024. (Aldergrove Star files)

Owners of Twilight Drive-In, one of B.C.’s last drive-in theatres, announced today they will be closing down.

The closure won’t be immediate, but on social media owner Jay Daulat said they’ll be shutting down after the 2024 summer, citing property taxes as the reason.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce today that next season will be the last for the drive-in,” they shared.

Property taxes on the Aldergrove location, at 260th Street and Fraser Highway, have increased 260 per cent during the past three years – 72 per cent this year alone, they said.

“Our landlord has informed us that they will not be renewing our lease.”

Twilight, which opened Sept. 1, 2005, is one of just three left in B.C. The Starlight in Enderby and the Park in Prince George are the other two.

Daulat, who has been in the drive-in movie business since 1969, first operating Hillcrest Drive-In in Cloverdale, until it closed Sept. 28, 2003 and was subsequently razed to make way for residential development.

Daulat ran the Hillcrest for nine years before finding a new home for the business in Aldergrove.

“We want to give all our fantastic drive-in fans lots of notice, so that everyone would be able to enjoy the drive-in experience (and drive-in food) as much as possible over the next two summers,” said their message released Thursday.

“We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre, so that those who have never experienced a drive-in may do so before the opportunity is gone forever.”

Twilight Drive-In has had a number of issues at the Aldergrove location, first facing the threat of taxation based on individual parking spaces, then when COVID hit, they were forced to shut down the concession and limited to 50 cars per showing.

Since news of the closure came out earlier this evening, many fans have taken to social media expressing disappointment.

Karen Hefferland’s sentiments were indicative of many: “This is terrible news!!! We love the drive-in! We took the kids when they were young, and now they take their friends. I’ve even been able to take my grandson. This makes me so sad…”

Lori Neville shared: “This is devastating!!! So many amazing memories there. Also, since moving to Aldergrove, it’s my favourite local date night activity with my husband. You will definitely see us there lots over this summer and next!”

Kelsey Anderson also echoed upset with the announcement: “Oh my goodness, literally brought a year to my eye. What a sad end to such an amazing place to bring our family and friends…”

