Taco Bell was cited in a lawsuit for false advertising and business practices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Man files lawsuit against Taco Bell for false advertising

A class action lawsuit is for upwards of $5 million

A New York man went into Taco Bell hoping to order a Mexican Pizza and hoping he would get the same amount of beef that they advertised. What he received was nowhere near the picture that Taco Bell was advertising.

According to his lawsuit, he received half of what Taco Bell advertises in its menu photos. Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York. In the lawsuit, he cites that taco bell has unfair and misleading advertising.

He is looking for upwards of 5 million dollars from the chain for violations of the law banning unfair deceptive trade practices.

A representative for taco bell did not respond to the request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. port union to brief workers on new collective deal ahead of crucial vote

Just Posted

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

Terrace RCMP had the help of a police helicopter to track people driving ATVs in an unsafe manner over the weekend. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Terrace RCMP use helicopter to target unsafe ATV operators in Thornhill

Gregory Adrian Donders. (Prince Rupert RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding Prince Rupert aggravated assault suspect

Rendition of the Horizon North Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. (Horizon North photo)
More Kitimat hospitality workers vote for strike action