Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)

No Joke: Lady Gaga sports Okanagan designer’s one-of-a-kind leather bag

Nicole Loewen thought is was a joke when told Lady Gaga is carrying her deisgn

An Okanagan bag designer found herself in the social media spotlight this week after a Lady Gaga fan page posted the celebrity sporting a Kilner Goods bag.

Nicole Loewen started the business several years ago by taking old leather jackets from thrift stores and upcycling them into 70s style purses and bags.

She found out her bag was being carried by Lady Gaga on the set of the new Joker 2 when La Maison Gaga tagged her on Instagram.

“I sort of saw it and I didn’t know if it was some sort of a joke or a scam or something. I sort of forwarded it to my friends and family and said ‘Wow, this is cool if it is real’.”

Using upcycled materials from old leather jackets and furniture as well as making the products by hand, Loewen’s bags are all one-of-a-kind with similar styles and looks.

“I like things that are a bit unusal and eclectic.”

Lady Gaga is photographed sporting a chevron shoulder bag in various shades of brown and black leather, and gold ring accents on the handle.

“I’ll make the same style of chevron bag, but it’ll be different leathers, slightly different hardward and sizes… They’re all a little bit different.”

No one can carry the exact same bag, but similar leather purses can be purched on Loewen’s Etsy shop.

Kilner Goods also has bags available for purchase at various locally owned retailers throughout the Okanagan.

Learn more about company or purchase one for yourself by visiting kilnergoods.ca.

