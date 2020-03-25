(The Canadian Press)

North American stock markets open higher after strong showing Tuesday, loonie up

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.88 cents US compared with an average of 69.01 cents US on Tuesday

Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit advance at the start of trading, adding to gains Tuesday that saw it advance more than 1,000 points or nearly 12 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 206.47 points at 12,777.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 668.77 points at 21,373.68. The S&P 500 index was up 48.66 points at 2,495.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 125.63 points at 7,543.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.88 cents US compared with an average of 69.01 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 56 cents at US$23.45 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$1.74 mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$16.80 at US$1,644.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.18 a pound.

READ MORE: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

‘This decision is critical’: Haida Gwaii declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

North Coast Regional District declaration says travel limited to essential services only

Update: Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

COVID-19: Northern Savings Credit Union offers deferrals for mortgages, other loans

Loan payment deferral program will run up to six months on case-by-case basis

No plans to shut off isolated B.C. communities from COVID-19, Adrian Dix says

MLA Adam Olsen says Gulf Islands want to follow Tofino, Ucluelet

COVID-19: Village of Masset residential recycle bins closed until further notice

March 22 service update encourages residents ‘to hold on to their recyclable materials’

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

All travellers returning to Canada are mandated to quarantine: Freeland

News comes as virus continues to spread

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read