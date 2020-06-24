Northern Development approves funding for Haida Gwaii business liaison

Business liaison will provide additional resources to enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Haida Gwaii Community Futures office is pictured in Queen Charlotte. On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Northern Development Initiative Trust announced approved funding for a new business liaison position. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has approved funding for a new position to help Haida Gwaii businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19.

In a release on Thursday (June 18), NDIT announced it had approved one-time funding for 11 organizations throughout the region, including Haida Gwaii Community Futures, to hire business liaisons to provide additional community resources to support small- and medium-sized enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each organization has 90 days to fill the liaison position and NDIT will fund 100 per cent of eligible expenses up to $75,000.

ALSO READ: B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mike Racz, general manager of Haida Gwaii Community Futures, said the liaison will be extremely important to rebuilding the overall resilience of the islands.

“As we enter into our recovery phase, the extra capacity that this position creates will allow us to support our island entrepreneurs to the best of our ability,” Racz said in the release.

Haida Gwaii Community Futures announced it was hiring for the position in a Facebook post on June 12.

ALSO READ: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

ALSO READ: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus