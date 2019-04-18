Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

Some of the winners from the 2017 ThriveNorth Business Challenge. (file photo)

ThriveNorth has announced 12 finalists from across northern B.C. who will compete for one of three $10,000 prizes in this year’s business challenge.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of local communities,” says Joanne Norris, ThriveNorth Project Manager. “It takes courage, grit, and perseverance to turn an idea into something real. We’re proud to support those that decide to take the leap.”

Fort St. John and Terrace have the strongest showing this year with finalists in each of the three categories: Best New Business (18-28), Best New Business (29-39) and Best Growth Opportunity (18-39).

The annual competition gives new and aspiring northern B.C. business owners between the ages of 18 and 39 the opportunity to showcase their idea for a $10,000 prize to make their dream a reality.

ThriveNorth is a joint initiative between the Province of British Columbia, the Futurpreneur Foundation and Futurpreneur Canada, a non-profit organization that provides financing, mentoring an support tools to aspiring young business owners.

The finalists this year were selected from 65 entries across Northern B.C. Those who made it through to the final round will now spend the the next few weeks preparing for the live pitch competition in front of a panel of judges and a live audience in Terrace on May 7 at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre.

Online voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award, worth $5,000. Online votes are worth one point each, while votes cast in person at the competition are worth five.

According to its press release the ThriveNorth program has provided training and support to over 400 individuals across northern B.C., 31 per cent of which are Indigenous youth, and created more than 113 jobs through ThriveNorth funded businesses.

For tickets or to vote for the People’s Choice Award visit ThriveNorth.ca.

2019 ThriveNorth finalists:

Best New Business (18-28): a business at any stage prior to launch or, within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28 – $10,000

– Charlie Broome – The Mutty Paw (Fort St. John)

– Baljit Singh – Countryside Pizzeria (Dawson Creek)

– Cameron Bell – Farmer Cam Foods (Terrace)

– Riley McNeice – Not So Shaggy (Prince Rupert)

Best New Business (29-39): a business at any stage prior to launch, or within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39 – $10,000:

– Katy Peck – Canadian Acres (Charlie Lake)

– Kristen Auger – Wâpikwanew Arts (Fort St. John)

– Dannielle Young – Divine by Dannielle (Smithers)

– Lucy Sager – All Nations Driving Academy (Terrace)

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business currently in operations looking to expand through increased staff, new locations or new products and services – $10,000

– Rachel Vowles – Mike 0 Farrier Company (Dawson Creek)

– Devrey Crossly – Whole Wheat and Honey Café (Fort St. John)

– Katrina Slorstad – Imperative Recycling (Fort St. James)

– Brittany Kinahan – Halo Athletic Apparel (Terrace)



