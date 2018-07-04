A Vernon orchard has a unique way of keeping the birds away from its bumper cherry crop. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

VERNON, B.C. — You usually see them on the side of the road, wiggly arms and tube body bouncing around trying to attract people to a sale.

But a B.C. farmer has found a great use for the air dancers (or air rangers), which have protected his crop from pesky birds.

Peter’s U-Pick Orchard has rescued a bumper crop in large part thanks to the fun inflatables he used to protect his cherries.

“They are working great compared to previous years where we would have flocks of birds on the early cherries now we just barely see a Jay or two in there compared to flocks of 20-40 at a time,” said owner Peter Sidorczuk.

“I got the idea from our neighbour, the Krugers, they tried one last year in their grapes and she said it is working. So I did a bit of research online and bought three of them to try this year and am impressed.

“It is a great idea.”

See related: Cherry grower hopes to avoid helicopter use

The BX orchard, which opened for the season Saturday, also used a device called bird guard to protect the early cherries. Designed in Australia, the bird guard randomly emits bird distress calls.

Combined with the air dancers, there’s plenty of cherries available at the farm this year. Plus the devices have helped keep pesky birds from the Peter’s peaches and apricots.

Peter’s U-Pick, on Rimer Road, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Along with air dancers, Peter’s U-Pick Orchard uses a bird guard to protect fruit. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Just Posted

In Pictures: 2018 Canada Days in Port Clements

Port rings in Canada’s 151st with three days of fun in the sun

Rainbows fly at Sk’aadgaa Naay

Sk’aadgaa Naay student club ends the school year with a first-ever Diversity Party

Update: Delayed Haida Gwaii ferry expected to sail around 7 p.m.

Broken fire-detection system forced Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert ferry to miss long-weekend sailings

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Queen Charlotte council gets feedback on regulating Airbnbs

Tofino’s ghost haunted a housing meeting about Airbnb-style rentals in Queen Charlotte… Continue reading

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Most Read

  • Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

    Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures