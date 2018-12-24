A pedestrian walks past a sign advertising jobs with BC Cannabis Operations in late September. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

The average hourly wage for cannabis-related jobs in Canada is $29.58 — or $2.55 higher than the national average.

According to Statistics Canada, employment in cannabis-related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018. The increase reflects Canada’s legalization of non-medicinal cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018. By comparison, cannabis-related industries employed 1,829 individuals in July 2017.

RELATED: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Agriculture accounted for 58 per cent of cannabis-related jobs, with the rest spread across a number of industries, such as educational services, health care, and retail.

RELATED: City of Victoria passes new cannabis retail bylaw

RELATED: Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

RELATED: Cannabis plant sets sights on Saanich

Men fill nearly 8 out of 10 cannabis-related jobs (79 per cent) and the median age of workers in the industry is 35 — five years younger than workers in non-cannabis related jobs. Virtually all of the employees were working in permanent, full-time jobs, largely in the private sector.

More than half of all pot jobs — 5,700 — were in Ontario, the province with the largest concentration of licensed producers. Overall, the federal government has licensed about 120 producers.

These figures do not reflect official industry or occupation classification standards, and are not seasonally adjusted. They also do not capture cannabis-related jobs in unlicensed businesses.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil pull B.C. LNG facility from environmental review

Just Posted

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

North Coast figure skater set to make television debut

Carlotta Edwards is set to star in Dancing on Ice in the New Year

Minister appoints special advisor to SD50

B.C.’s minister of education has appointed a special advisor to help the… Continue reading

Letters: Joe David is a living treasure

As a new participant in the Carving On The Edge festival in… Continue reading

Construction underway on new Skidegate Co-op

Crews are building the foundation of what will be a key building… Continue reading

Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker fires up for 2018

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Most Read