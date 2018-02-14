Quesnel gets set for Home and Outdoor Adventure Show

Vendor registration for the event opened Feb. 2

The Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring back the Quesnel Home and Outdoor Adventure Show.

One of the goals of the Chamber of Commerce is to host events to promote businesses and give them opportunities to attract new customers. The Chamber is confident that the 2018 show will be an exceptional event with interesting and interactive vendors.

In 2015, the Chamber hosted its first home and outdoor adventure show. It was held at the Quesnel Twin Arenas with more than 2,100 people in attendance.

More than 50 businesses participated as vendors promoted their products and services and created interactive displays to attract customers to their booth.

Feedback indicated that 100 per cent of the exhibitors were likely to recommend the trade show to other businesses. The show included businesses from other regions for products and services not offered in Quesnel, such as Eden Spas Jacuzzi and Triple M Mobile Homes from Prince George, and As Seen on TV from Vancouver.

2016 was just as successful for the Home and Outdoor Adventure Show, with close to 50 vendors and more than 2,000 guests.

In addition to traditional exhibits from local and out-of-town businesses, Community Futures North Cariboo sponsored and organized Lemonade Day for one day of the two-day event. Lemonade Day is a program founded in Texas that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business.

Students from Barlow Creek, Carson, and Parkland elementary schools created a business plan, decorated a booth, and sold their products to trade show attendees.

In 2017, the Chamber took a brief break to re-evaluate the goals for the show while construction was underway on the West Fraser Centre.

Chamber board and staff are confident that this break will guarantee the success of the 2018 show, which will be held on April 28-29 at the West Fraser Centre.

Vendor registration opened Feb. 2.

For details about the 2018 Quesnel Home and Outdoor Adventure Show, contact the Chamber office at 250-992-7262 or qchamber@quesnelbc.com.

