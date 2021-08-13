A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours

Ann Leach general manager of North Pacific Cannery Museum said on Aug. 5 a donation from world-renowned master carver Dempsey Bob is extra special because he embodies the canneries and the lives of the people who lived and worked there. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward

An amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement was announced on Aug. 6th by Chief Marilyn Slett president of the Coastal First Nations, and the Ministry of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. (Photo: file/supplied)
Eight Coastal First Nations to implement amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement

The coastal circumference of Haida Gwaii will benefit from a $2.3 million tidy-up of debris and plastics in harbour waters thanks to a provincial government clean up initiative, announced on Aug. 5. (File photo)
North Coast waters around Haida Gwaii will be cleaned up with $2.3 million initiative