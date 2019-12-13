Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Swoop airline, a low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., released it’s 2020 summer schedule that includes increased service and three new destinations.

The three new destinations begin in April 2020 including Victoria, Kamloops, and San Diego. Swoop will also increase weekly frequencies including trips between Hamilton to Winnipeg, Edmonton to Abbotsford, and Abbotsford to Winnipeg.

“In only 18 months, Swoop has experienced significant growth, and we are excited to continue this momentum with the release of our 2020 summer schedule,” said President of Swoop, Steven Greenway. “By introducing Swoop to more markets, we are achieving our mission of providing Canadians with accessible summer travel opportunities throughout North America.”

Swoop has been growing rapidly since its 2018 launch. The network serves 14 domestic, 10 transborder and four international markets.

“We are very pleased to welcome Swoop to Victoria International Airport with new service to Winnipeg,” said Geoff Dickson, President and CEO of Victoria Airport Authority. “We are one of the lowest cost airports in Canada and that makes us a natural fit with the low-cost business model of Swoop.”

