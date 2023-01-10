Ascalon Academy has started swordsmanship classes in Kelowna and Penticton for 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: En garde! Fight like medieval men with Ascalon Academy in the Okanagan

Black Press reporter Brittany Webster attended a class learning the Italian rapier sword

We have all watched knights or pirates battle it out with swords, a thrilling combat to the death in movies.

What if you could learn how to sword fight just like them?

Turns out you can with Ascalon Academy of Historical Swordsmanship.

Head instructor Murdoch (Tyler Therrien) hosts classes in Kelowna on Mondays and in Penticton on Tuesdays teaching German longsword and Italian Rapier.

“It brings out the little kid in us, because we grew up watching this stuff.”

Murdoch says the classes are open to anyone who can pick up a sword.

He started learning the art after an old boss had a slip of the tongue saying he used to teach sword fighting and instantly fell in love.

“This is never a place I expected to be, and being here is both exhilarating and frightening. You talk to people and their eyes get huge and they’re like ‘I can learn how to do this?’ Yeah! Come over here and I’ll put one in your hand.”

Classes in Kelowna start at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and in Penticton at 6:30 p.m. at the Trade and Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 20 destinations in Canada for ‘do-it-yourself movers’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyKelownaPenticton

Previous story
Via Rail apologizes for holiday travel disruptions, communication failures
Next story
Force airlines to automatically compensate travellers, passengers’ advocate says

Just Posted

Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services said the organization was happy to support children and families with a new $25 million support services facility announced by the Ministry of Children and Family Development on Jan. 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New $25 million children and family support centre announced for Prince Rupert

Daajing Giids library, as well as all of the other Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) branches, removed fees on all physical materials starting Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Libraries on Haida Gwaii do away with fines for the new year

After a two-year pandemic break, Celeste Kinney 5, and her older sister Brianna Kinney 14, are in the pink sampling the sweetness of Sugar Shack 2022, on March 12 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.
A full shanty of sweetness returns to the Prince Rupert Sugar Shack

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace shuts down log deliveries