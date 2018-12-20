A rendering of the proposed WCC LNG project in Seal Cove, Prince Rupert. (Contributed by WCC LNG Holdings Ltd.)

WCC LNG withdraws from environmental process

LNG project made the announcement one year after closing its Prince Rupert office

A year after closing their offices in Prince Rupert, WCC LNG has withdrawn from the BC Environmental Assessment process, officially ending its bid to open an export facility in the area.

The announcement was made via notification on the project’s website.

The WCC LNG project was led by ExxonMobil Canada Ltd. and Imperial Oil Resources Ltd.. The group had plans to develop an LNG export facility on Lot. 444 inside Tuck Inlet and within the city limits of Prince Rupert.

If completed, the project was intended to export 15 millions tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year with the potential to expand to 30 million tonnes.

After several timeline extensions, WCC LNG released an email in Nov. 2017 stating that the development of the project would be slowing down as it continued through pre-application stages of the environmental process.

The WCC LNG website will be available until the end of 2018.

