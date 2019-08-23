Naikun Wind Energy Group, announced on Wednesday that they signed an offer with a major offshore wind development company to develop wind resources in Hecate Strait. (file photo Flickr)

Wind project between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert moves forward once more

Naikun Wind Energy Group announced partnership with major offshore wind development company

The 400-megawatt wind development project between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert is moving forward after many setbacks.

NaiKun Wind Energy Group, a B.C.-based renewable energy company, announced on Wednesday that they signed an indicative offer with a major offshore wind development company to develop wind resources in the Hecate Strait.

“After months of work and lengthy engagements with numerous offshore wind companies, we are very pleased to be making this step to see the project move forward into a significant development phase. We look forward to starting a new and positive partnership with the Haida Nation,” Michael O’Connor, NaiKun President and CEO said.

READ MORE: North Coast wind projects show signs of progress

The offshore wind project in the Hecate Strait has seen many setbacks since it first began its environmental assessment process in 2003.

After receiving environmental approval for the project from both the provincial and federal governments BC Hydro left the project off the list of clean-energy suppliers. In 2014, NaiKun received a five-year extension from the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office to delay the start of its project.

In 2017 NaiKun Wind Energy announced a joint development agreement with Ørsted (then known as DONG Energy), a Denmark-based company, that builds wind farms, bio-energy plants and waste-to-energy projects. In late-2018 Ørsted announced that it dropped the partnership in favour of expanding to the more mature U.S. markets.

NaiKun stated that agreement negotiations are not complete and a further update will be provided once a definitive agreement is signed.

READ MORE: Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
