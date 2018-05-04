Masset Magic: A foodtruck début and Harbour Day revival

Brock Storry rocks with Out of the Blue, “the hardest working band on Haida Gwaii,” outside the Masset Village Hall on Harbour Day. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

By Jana McLeod

I’m showing incredible restraint today. It’s gorgeous out and I’m inside writing. I figure the Creator was helping me out by bringing my laptop back to life, after I dropped it. Now I’m too grateful to take things for granted, and dutifully taking care of my chores. I even paused “Grace and Frankie” to get things done.

Unemployment is being quite kind to me. The financial aspect, not so much. I think the dream would be to be my own boss. I would probably be too demanding, and fire myself within a week.

One entrepreneur I admire is Sandy Gagnon. She has been in the building across from the post office giving the best service as a hairdresser for years.

I remember when it was the cop shop and court house. I had to get over my flashbacks and visit her often. She has rescued a few of my children from the haircuts they gave each other, or by their own hands. She’s been dying my hair back to its natural colour for a while.

Always friendly and caring, she has many friends and family who have helped her along the way. She has volunteered her time for fundraisers, been an amazing mom and friend.

She is one lady who deserves great things in her life, so her next venture is sure to be a success. I was sad to hear she won’t be open as often, but she has good reason.

She has been busy with her food truck! Sandy’s Seafood will be opening in Ga’au on May 15! Her roving restaurant will be parked at her house at 75 Raven, otherwise known as the front road. You can enjoy your salmon burger by the sea! Don’t miss out because she moves out to the Hiellen in June. Best of luck to you Sandy!

Don’t be too sad about her closing shop as it will be turned into a yoga studio and tattoo shop. I looked in on the progress on my last appointment and it’s going to be fantastic. I tried yoga once, but all I could think was “what if I fart?” It’s so quiet. I better stick to boot camp.

Don’t forget Harbour Days are coming up, too. It starts off with a dance at the Legion, which by the way got some seed money for a facelift. There is more money available so just pop by the village office to learn more about the business facade grant. It won’t be completed by May 18 for the Harbour Days Dance, but we should see some action soon.

Sunday, May 20 will start off with the Masset Haida Lions pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. More chances for getting a bite will be at the fire hall with the hamburger café at 11 a.m. There will be lots to see at the street market as well.

The parade will start at the GMDC compound at 1 p.m. The fish bake at the Legion will be at 5 p.m. You can dance all that food off at the family dance, starting at 7:30 p.m. and top it off with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. On Monday there will be another pancake breakfast.

To all those people heading to Rupert for the carnival, see you there. Excited to see my good boy and his family! And to welcome my daughter home for a bit.

God bless and take care

P.S. I also showed amazing willpower by not saying the May the forth thing!